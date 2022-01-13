First loss in Barcelona after the elimination in the Super Cup at the hands of Real Madrid

2022-01-13

The Barcelona announced on Thursday having reached an agreement to finalize the loan of the young Austrian winger Yusuf demir, which will return to Rapid of Vienna.

“FC Barcelona and SK Rapid Vienna have reached an agreement to finalize the loan of the player Yusuf Demir, who thus returns to the Austrian team,” said Barça in a statement.

Demir, 18, returns to his home club less than a year after his arrival in July of last year for a loan until June 2022.

The young winger had landed on Barcelona to join the Barça subsidiary, but his good performance in the preseason and the losses up front led the then coach Ronald Koeman to call him for the first team in the first leg of the season.