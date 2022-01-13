Flor Rubio wins lawsuit against Juan José Origel for moral damage

The journalist will have to pay a high amount as compensation.

January 12, 2022 8:38 p.m.

It was during the show program ‘La Oreja’ that Juan José Origel and Flor Rubio forged their career in the artistic world, and despite the fact that they always had a good working relationship, The reality is that they did not get along.

During the recording of the program, which was on the air from 2002 to 2009, there were several bquite tense between the drivers due to the bad relationship they had.

The lawsuit filed by Flor Rubio against Juan José Origel

It was in 2016 when TVNotas magazine released a leaked audio in which journalist Juan José Origel is heard attacking Flor Rubio with various misogynistic insults. In addition, he pointed out that she had achieved a career thanks to the fact that he “messed” with men important in the middle.

The networks and various drivers quickly showed their solidarity with Rubio, while ‘Pepillo’ had to apologize to the driver and to his family.

Subsequently, the journalist took legal action against Juan José Origel and TVNotas for defamation and moral damage to his person, same as the Supreme Court of Justice issued a ruling in his favor on January 12, 2022.

For this reason the ductr must compensate Flor Rubio with a high figure which has not been disclosed so far.