Goodbye punctures: Hankook presents its airless tire

One of the biggest drawbacks while driving a vehicle is having to change a flat tire. For this reason, many were struck by Hankook’s proposal in the latest version of CES: the concept airless i-Flex tire.

At the 2022 tech event, the company partnered with Hyundai to install four large modules to showcase this tire, which for now is not sized for vehicles as it was designed in a smaller 10-inch format.

According to the company’s managers, this tire features an innovative design that allows good shock absorption and load capacity, while the airless construction increases safety and reduces maintenance costs.

The result of studies carried out by Hankook is an interlocking multilayer spoke design inspired by the cellular structure of living organisms, which provides support in three dimensions for greater shock absorption.

Meanwhile, hexagonal and tetragonal cell structures of different stiffnesses are mixed to offer stability under loads.

According to Hankook, punctures and accidents they cause are “a thing of the past.” Additionally, the company highlights the fact that these airless tires would be low maintenance, making them ideal for autonomous vehicles.

For now, Hankook has not revealed when the i-Flex will be available to consumers and in an actual size, as they have explained that they need more research and development to make improvements to this promising invention.

