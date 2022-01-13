Gov. Hochul Announces Billion-Dollar Bailout Plan to Help Small Businesses – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The new tax credit will provide relief to small businesses assuming COVID-related capital expenditures.

During Governor Kathy Hochul’s first State of New York address in 2022, the Democrat announced a new $ 1 billion bailout plan for small businesses.

Small businesses, which account for 98 percent of all businesses in the state, are the backbone of New York’s economy, and under the governor’s plan, the state will support these entities through a variety of initiatives. focused on growing the companies of the future. In addition, to support the New York restaurant industry, a sector that has been particularly affected by COVID-19, the governor will introduce legislation to permanently allow the sale of takeout beverages in bars and restaurants throughout the state. .

As a former small business owner, Governor Hochul understands the challenges small businesses face, even in the best of times. Governor Hochul is also well aware of how the pandemic has put small businesses across New York to the test and what is needed right now to support our small business recovery.

To help small businesses, the billion-dollar rescue plan will include specific programs designed to respond to the needs of small businesses and to ensure that disadvantaged, minority-owned and women-owned small businesses thrive across the state.

Financing for the small businesses of the future: This initiative will support venture capital and venture debt awards to startups backed by fast-growing companies located or staying and growing in New York State. This funding will help small startups in the innovation sector, including minority and women-owned businesses.

The COVID Capital Investment Tax Credit for Small Businesses: This initiative will provide a tax credit to small businesses that have incurred COVID-related capital expenditures, including upgrades, renovations, machinery and equipment related to COVID safety upgrades.

Small Business Startup Financing: This initiative will provide flexible grants to early-stage small businesses to help recently opened businesses get off the ground, despite the COVID pandemic. Socially and economically disadvantaged small business owners will be prioritized.

Small Business Loan Initiative: This initiative will provide low interest rates and affordable loans for growing small businesses. As part of this effort, this initiative will seek to address disparities in the traditional loan market, which often prevents small businesses from accessing loans to grow their businesses or accept larger government contracts.

The Excelsior Hiring Opportunities Initiative: This initiative will provide state-backed financing and technical assistance to position small businesses to secure federally funded contracts related to the $ 1.2 billion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Permanently legalize the sale of take away drinks for bars and restaurants: Take-out beverages were a critical source of income for New York bars and restaurants during the pandemic, helping many small businesses across the state pay their rents or mortgages. Governor Hochul will permanently allow the sale of take away drinks for consumption outside the premises to continue supporting the recovery of bars and restaurants.

Gov. Hochul will also provide $ 100 million in tax relief for 195,000 small businesses by expanding those that meet the criteria and increasing a tax filing adjustment that reduces a small business’s gross business income.

“The return of New York depends on the recovery and success of our small businesses,” said Governor Hochul. “Since the pandemic hit, small business owners have been grappling with unprecedented challenges. New York is here with a simple message: Help is on the way.”