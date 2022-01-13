Government and political leadership state that there will be no Dominican solution to the Haitian problem

The national political leadership and the Executive Branch stressed that there will be no national solution to the sociopolitical crisis affecting Haiti.

After a meeting of about two hours, headed by President Luis Abinader and representatives of some 30 political organizations, they reiterated a call to the international community through a joint statement.

“We call on the international community, especially the United States, France, Canada and the European Union, and all the democratic nations of our America, to assume without further delay a serious and consistent aid and collaboration effort with the rescue of Haiti. We We fully identify with the foreign policy approach decisively assumed by the Dominican State, echoing a great national outcry, that there is not and will not be in the future a Dominican solution to the problems of Haiti”, states the official document that was read by the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, who is also the president of the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party.

The joint declaration indicates the invitation from the signatories to “all sectors of national life” to join the “collective” effort that is being made so that this problem does not continue to affect Dominican society.

“This was a meeting that, knowing all the differences that we obviously have in relation to the public administration, but in which we have achieved a unitary document of the country in relation to the Haitian situation and the challenges and risks that it represents for our country,” he said. Abinader at the time of giving the closing words to the media.

reactions

For the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), former senator Julio César Valentín was present, who reiterated his support for the government’s measures in relation to immigration policies.

“The position of the PLD has always been that we identify ourselves with the intention of protecting our national borders, it is in our foreign policies, since this process or any process that occurs must always be supported by the normative principles of the country,” he said. Valentín when approached by reporters at the end of the meeting and added that these are situations that should be viewed with a “cool head” and keep in mind national priorities.

Another who was present was the president of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Federico Antun Batlle (Quique), who explained that the head of state told him about the actions that the government is taking in relation to this problem, which is in line with with the joint declaration document, which in his opinion is “very generic”.

“Actions are being taken to ensure that our sovereignty is respected and that Haitians are where they should be; this is a document that is for the international community and that has national unity in relation to such an important issue,” Antún said.

For her part, the president of the Liberal Action Party (PAL), Maritza López, indicated that she agreed with the actions of President Abinader in relation to the problem and that this could be the “main motivation” for all the parties present to sign the document.

Other representatives

Representing the political parties were Carolina Mejía, for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM); Manolo Pichardo and Inocencio García, Fuerza del Pueblo (FP); Miguel Vargas Maldonado and Héctor Guzmán, Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD).

Also, Manuel Oviedo on behalf of Dominicans for Change (DxC); Pedro Corporán, Party of National Unity (PUN); José Francisco Peña Tavárez, Social Democratic Institutional Bloc (BIS); Jorge Zorrila, Renovating Civic Party (PCR); Ramón Emilio Goris, Dominican Humanist Party (PHD) and Elsido Díaz, for the Alternative Democratic Movement Party (MODA).

Similarly, Ricardo Polanco, from the Social Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRSD); Juan Dionisio Rodríguez, Broad Front for National Dignity; Milton Morrison, Possible Country (PP); Elías Wessim Chávez, Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party (PQDC); Luis Acosta, Christian Democratic Union Party (UDC); Amaury Guzmán, Liberal Reformist Party (PLR) and Pelegrín Castillo, for the National Progressive Force (FNP).

Also, Trajano Santana, representing the Independent Revolutionary Party; Nelson Didiez, Popular Democratic Party (PDP); Juan Cohen, National Citizen Will Party (PNVC); Antonio Brito, Rebel Movement (MR); Antolin Polanco, Dominican Green Party (GREEN); Freddy Núñez, Fifth Republic Party (V Republic); Ismael Reyes, Institutional Democratic Party (PDI); Dorian Feliz, Popular Progressive Party (PPP); Soraya Aquino, Christian Solidarity Party (PSC); Manuel Celestino, United Left Movement (MIU) and Ciprian Reyes, for the Dominican Democratic Party (PDD).

This is the third meeting of this type to be held in the National Palace, the previous two were held last November and the decision was made that efforts should be joined to ensure that the international community pays it “due attention” to the crisis that has been going on in Haiti since the middle of last July.

The growing political, economic and social crisis in the neighboring nation has been in the public arena since President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his residence on July 7.

In recent months there have been clashes in the streets, deepened by the fuel shortage that paralyzes almost all public transport, as well as kidnappings and murders of several journalists.

The meeting was held behind closed doors in the Green Room of the National Palace and those present had to leave their cell phones at the door of the room.

Below is the full document of the joint statement:

TO THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

In the face of the crisis that the neighboring Republic of Haiti is experiencing, the political leadership of the Dominican Republic, in a demonstration of maturity, responsibility and patriotic unity, beyond political, partisan and ideological differences, subordinating sectoral and particular interests to the national interest, We have joined forces with the government in order to guide firm actions to protect our borders, our national security and ensure faithful compliance with our immigration laws.

Today Haiti is plunged into a multidimensional crisis that affects its governability and is expressed in humanitarian, citizen security, economic, environmental, institutional and political terms. This has led to a situation of systemic collapse that has dangerous repercussions, not only in the Dominican Republic, but in the entire Latin American and Caribbean region, reaching the continental territory of developed countries and Overseas Departments, dependent on them.

We call on the international community, especially the US, France, Canada and the European Union, and all the democratic nations of our America, to assume without further delay a serious and consistent aid and collaboration effort with the rescue of Haiti. We fully identify with the foreign policy approach decisively assumed by the Dominican State, echoing a great national clamor, that there is not and will not be in the future a Dominican solution to the problems of Haiti.

We also invite the Dominican people and all sectors of national life, in this crisis, to join this collective effort of the entire political leadership of the nation. As our distinguished humanist Pedro Henríquez Ureña said: “The ideal of civilization is not the complete unification of all men and all countries, but the consideration of all differences within harmony.”

Finally, we ratify the policy of good neighborliness with the Haitian people, based on non-intervention and mutual respect for sovereignty, as well as the necessary contribution that each one, from their territory, must make to the security of their nationals and to the preservation of livelihoods, and essentially to human dignity as a fundamental pillar of a Social and Democratic State of Law.