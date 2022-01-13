Governor Jared Polis Address to the State of Colorado – NBC Denver

DENVER, Colorado – At the Colorado State Capitol, the state governor Jared Polis delivered an official message to explain the situation of the state for this year 2022, but this assignment began differently from how it is traditionally done recognizing dignitaries there present. Polis wanted to start by observing a minute of silence in honor and respect for all the people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

In his speech Polis addressed different issues that affect the state such as reducing health care costs, investing in early childhood education, reducing crime, making bipartisan investments in transportation and working to mitigate fires in the state.

Polis also spoke about providing more integrated physical and mental health services for Colorado’s children and giving them the support they need to be happy, “to just be kids.”

On the same topic Polis mentioned the “I Matter Program” which is free and is responsible for connecting and providing support to children with mental health problems and introduced a mother and son who were helped through this program.

OTHER TOPICS TO WHICH THE GOVERNOR REFERRED WERE:

Healthcare

Polis said he plans to propose a three-year plan to invest in health care and stabilize the workforce for that industry.

Polis proposed waiving license fees for nurses and metal health workers, as well as for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

He proposed partnering with local governments and school districts to address health needs, integrating physical and mental health services and strengthening the medical field workforce.

Education

The governor said that after approving free “kindergarten” education, he also wants to extend it to younger children, with free universal preschool by 2023.

He said he has a plan to increase per-pupil funding in K-12 education, supporting small class sizes and increasing teacher pay. He also proposed for higher education the expansion of financial aid and investments to keep costs and tuition from rising.

Taxes

Here Polis focused on financial relief for Coloradans amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, higher housing costs and unemployment.

He spoke about pre-financing a state child tax credit, lowering property taxes and passing a tax reform package for businesses.

His proposals included further reducing fees such as unemployment insurance premiums and paid family and medical leave, making it free to start a business, and avoiding increases in driver’s license and vehicle registration fees.

“If it’s not clear, saving Coloradans money and keeping our state affordable is my top priority during this legislative session,” Polis said.

After the state speech, Colorado Governor Jared Polis spoke exclusively with Telemundo Denver, where he discussed issues of the economy, pandemic, and education.

