Gustavo Alfaro: I think that with four or three points that the Ecuadorian team adds in the qualifiers, it will be in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar | Soccer | sports

Alfaro also defended his work with the youth in the Tricolor.

Gustavo Alfaro, coach of the Ecuadorian national team, defended his work with the youth in the Tricolor and highlighted that with four more points that he adds in the South American tie he will obtain the quota to play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be played from 21 November to December 18 this year.

With the gaucho DT, La Tri is in third place in the race to the top event in international football with 23 points, there are 6 points that separates them from Colombia and Peru, both with 17, who are fighting for the fourth pass to Taste.

“I always put players in the first division at the club level, it is easy to put them when you are already eliminated, the difficult thing is to put them when you are fighting. How can I not put Jeremy Sarmiento (19 years old), Moisés Caicedo and Piero Hincapié (both 20 years old) if they are different? I want to have the pleasure of putting them on, there is no reason to make them wait, but to join them with (those with the most experience) Enner Valencia, Alexander Domínguez and Ángel Mena”, Alfaro told the radio. Network from Argentina.

“For me, reaching a World Cup is a milestone. After Brazil (35 points and 27 goals scored) and Argentina (29 units and scored 20), who are already classified, we are the team that has scored the most goals (23) and has won the most games, and I tell that to boys; We are not bad at all, although they criticize us every day,” he continued.

And he remarked: “I think so, because it has been a different job. As a coach you work every day, as a coach you have to work with little time and a lot of precision. It is impossible to do the same thing that you do in a club in a national team, you must make clear and forceful decisions. If I do, it would be one of the highlights of my career.”

About the matches on January 27 against Canarinha, without Neymar due to injury, in Quito; and on February 1 against Peru in Lima, on dates 15 and 16, he said that the pass to Qatar can be achieved if other results occur, such as a tie between coffee growers and Peruvians who meet in Barranquilla.

“I think that with 4 or 3 more points and the goal difference in the qualifiers, we are safe in the World Cup,” Alfaro stressed, adding: “Nobody had any illusions when we arrived in Ecuador, it would be a very difficult feat (going to Taste)”. (D)