Hacker claims to be in control of all Tesla vehicles in the world

A hacker has indicated that it has full access to the fleet of cars Tesla in the world after finding a vehicle software vulnerability.

Researcher David Colombo assures that “he obtained remote control of at least 20 Tesla in ten different countries ”.

Tesla did not confirm or deny the hack to BloombergBut Colombo told the outlet it was in contact with the automaker about the security flaw.

The hacker was quick to clarify in a follow-up tweet that “this is not a vulnerability in the infrastructure of Tesla. It’s the owners’ fault ”.

What’s going on?

Colombo says he figured out how to disable Sentry Mode, a security feature that uses the vehicle’s many cameras to watch out for intruders, as well as open doors and windows.

He also claimed that he was able to start driving without a key. “Yes, I could potentially unlock the doors and start driving the Tesla affected, “he wrote in a tweet.

But taking them for a longer walk, thankfully, seemed impossible.

“No, I can’t intervene with someone who’s driving (other than playing music at maximum volume or flashing lights) and I can’t drive these either. Tesla remotely, ”he wrote.

Further updates on the case are expected in the following days. Colombo also indicated that it will present an article detailing more information.

