had an insect in his ear for several days

(Related Video) A Live Cockroach Embeds Itself In A Woman’s Skull 0:43

(CNN) –– When Zane Wedding, 40, went swimming last week, he took more than he bargained for: a roach, which got into his left ear and stayed there for three days.

Wedding, who is Maori and works for Greenpeace, took a dip in his local swimming pool in Auckland, New Zealand, last Friday. It was there that the creature unknowingly slipped into the ear.

When he got home, he had the feeling that his ear was blocked.

“I used a few drops to unclog it and fell asleep on the couch later that night,” he told CNN on Thursday.

“When I woke up in the morning and it still felt stuffy, I went straight to the doctor. I had to wait for the doctor [cirujano] open, that’s how irritating it was [la situación]”, He said.

Initially, the doctor thought that you might have water inside your ear, so he advised you to go home and use a hair dryer to remove it.

But Wedding knew something was wrong.

“I left the doctor without any relief. I spent most of the weekend lying on my side or with a hair dryer to my ear. When I had to walk, I immediately became dizzy. When I lay down, I could hear the water moving around me. eardrum, “he recounted.

“Over the weekend I tried everything I could to ease myself: ear wax, hopping on one leg, chewing gum, going for a run, anything I could think of [para] clear the ear. “

“A cockroach moving on my head”

On Sunday night, the movement suddenly stopped, but the ear was still blocked, so Wedding booked an appointment to see an ENT doctor on Monday.

As soon as the doctor looked inside her ear, according to Wedding, she said, “Oh my gosh, I think you have a bug in your ear.”

“At that moment I realized that every movement I had felt over the weekend was the roach moving in my ear. I instantly thought of the fact that I had been pumping hot air into my head and cooking a roach in my ear canal. all weekend … It made me feel disgusted, “he commented.

The doctor removed the dead cockroach in a procedure that lasted less than five minutes.

“Every time I touched it, I would imagine her sticking a cockroach in my eardrum, so I was not the perfect patient. It was an instant relief … I felt a pop as soon as the doctor took it away,” he said.

“Once I knew it was an insect, everything fell into place … That’s why ‘the water’ moved even when I was still. It was a cockroach moving in my head.”