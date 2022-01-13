” He told me they never throw the ball out ”

2022-01-12

After the triumph of Real Madrid on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, the coach Carlo Ancelotti appeared before the media and responded to statements by Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach said that his team deserved to go to the final because it was better on the pitch. In addition, ‘Carleto’ spoke of his crossing with Pique.

The classic

” The match was suffered. It was even, with good plays, with two good teams. It has been very entertaining and on the bench you always suffer ”.

Party plan

” We started very well with the start from behind, using the counter. When we have advanced we have lowered the efficiency. We deserved to win the first half and unfortunately we conceded a goal. The second has been more disputed. ”

Kickback

“We are using it well against us because we have players with those characteristics. He is not unbeatable because there are many other things in football, but they are doing this very well. ”