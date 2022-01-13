” He told me they never throw the ball out ”

2022-01-12
After the triumph of Real Madrid on Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, the coach Carlo Ancelotti appeared before the media and responded to statements by Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach said that his team deserved to go to the final because it was better on the pitch. In addition, ‘Carleto’ spoke of his crossing with Pique.
The classic
” The match was suffered. It was even, with good plays, with two good teams. It has been very entertaining and on the bench you always suffer ”.
Party plan
” We started very well with the start from behind, using the counter. When we have advanced we have lowered the efficiency. We deserved to win the first half and unfortunately we conceded a goal. The second has been more disputed. ”
Kickback
“We are using it well against us because we have players with those characteristics. He is not unbeatable because there are many other things in football, but they are doing this very well. ”
Xavi said that Barcelona was superior
“I don’t agree with him, he has been matched. They had possession, but we conceded the first goal due to bad luck. We have not dominated and they have not dominated us. We have gone back to look for the counter. The three goals have been spectacular ”.
Discussion with Piqué
” He was angry with Piqué. I told him to throw the ball out in that action with Vinicius like we did in the first half, but he told me that they never throw it. I told him I didn’t know, he’s respectable. ”
This Barça has improved its level
“Ansu Fati and the others make this improve, it is normal. They will go up ”.
How is the team?
”Tired. The physical effort is very great. But we have held out well to the end. Fresh players have done well. We are tired, but happy ”.
Benzema
” Karim is fine. He has had a hit. Now we have time to make up until Sunday ”.
Carvajal
” He is very important because of his defensive quality, his personality and his character on the field. In preparation that character is important. He is not just another player, he is a very important piece of this squad. ”