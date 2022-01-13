Hockey player dies after being slit by rival’s skate

Getty Sticks and the puck were photographed during a confrontation between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers on April 4, 2008 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In an unimaginable and unfortunate accident during a hockey game in the United States, a 16-year-old young man lost his life after suffering a skate cut to his neck.

The victim of this fatal accident was Teddy Balkind, a collegiate player for the St. Luke’s school team, which played a hockey tournament against the Brunswick School in the district of Greenwich, Connecticut.

“We lost a beautiful young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s unique focus at this time is caring for our devastated community, ”said Mark Davis, principal of St. Luke’s School in New Canaan.

While Thomas Philip, team principal at Brunswick School, described the incident as an unimaginable tragedy. “Tragedies like this are difficult to process and impossible to understand. We will do everything we can in the coming days and weeks to help and support those in our community and in the St. Luke community. “

How was the accident?

The sporting match passed without any news, everything was normal, until a clash between players threw Teddy onto the ice rink, and with such bad luck that one of his rivals who, towards the pursuit of the disc, could not dodge it due to what happened near Teddy brushing his neck with the blade of his skate. All the spectators, including the father of the young man, were shocked to see that Teddy was bleeding from the large cut suffered.

Medical personnel immediately came to the young man’s assistance and rushed him to Greenwich Hospital. His father was always by his side. Once admitted to the medical center, the doctors immediately intervened to stop the bleeding that caused the deep injury, but the wound was so serious that Teddy could not survive.

If you love hockey, if you’re a fan of hockey, if you’re a parent of a hockey player —- this guts you. We can’t begin to know what Teddy’s parent are going through, we can only love and support them. And think of this sweet kid. #teddybalkind pic.twitter.com/K6ce9CtqLb – Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) January 8, 2022

“A player from the other team fell to the ice and another player who was close to the one who had been knocked down could not stop and collided with him,” explained the police.

This news has left the family and the hockey world in shock. “Teddy radiated joy. Everyone loved being with him, “said Lynne Eyberg, Teddy’s godmother during an interview with the New Canaan Advertiser, adding:” There are no words right for this moment, and I know we will all support each other the best we can. “

The voices of regret

After Teddy’s death was made public, there were many voices of regret for his early departure. New Canaan Winter Club hockey director Clark Jones said of the young man that he was a great teammate, that he always radiated joy with a smile, that he was a passionate hockey player, and described him as “a tremendous young man.

Meanwhile, all the teams of the NHL, the professional hockey league in the United States, showed his photo on the stadium screens and lamented what happened. In fact, teams like the Los Angeles Kings observed a minute of silence in his honor, lamenting that someone so young died playing the sport he loved.

“Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, his fellow St. Luke’s and his many friends,” the National Hockey League (NHL) said on its Twitter account.

In social networks, where Teddy was recognized as a lover of hockey, mountain biking, and the arts, they also paid him a recognized tribute. Network users posted photos of hockey sticks on the doors of their homes, many of which were posted under the hashtag #StickOutForTeddy.

According to Actualidad, the publication is a reference to the tribute that took place in 2018, when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos team, from the Canadian youth hockey league of Saskatchewan, collided with a tractor-trailer, killing 15 people.

Teddy’s friend Andrew Baker said with great distress that he spent many moments with his friend. He described the experiences of the seven summers they shared at a children’s camp, Camp Awosting. “He was always happy. Like, no matter what, ”he said. “It would lift everyone’s spirits, even if everyone feels depressed. It would be like sunlight. I’m still in shock because, like, he’s still, he’s, like, he’s just not here anymore. It doesn’t look like it’s gone, ”Andrew said.

A request for the safety of the players

Samuel Brande, a Massachusetts teenager is also channeling his pain into action with a Change.org petition asking USA Hockey to require neck protectors for youth hockey. At this time, neck protectors are highly recommended.

The petition calls for “USA Hockey” to make neck protectors mandatory for players, has 50,000 signatures.

“My original goal, I’m going to change a rule, I’m going to make kids wear neck protectors, I’m going to make hockey safe. We wear helmets, we wear shin guards, we wear gloves, we wear chest protectors, neck protectors should be at the top of that category and they are not, ”says Samuel Brande of Wayland Massachusetts.

According to the USA Hockey online rule book, USA hockey only recommends that players wear neck laceration guards.

The Connecticut Hockey Conference, which oversees youth hockey, requires neck protectors, but they don’t govern private schools like St. Luke’s.

“I think all of US hockey will soon adopt the BNQ standard, and they will probably see this all over the world. I would be surprised if the International Ice Hockey Federation doesn’t adopt a rule as well, ”said former NHL Hockey Player and Champion Skating Center owner Robert Crawford.

It should be noted that since this accident occurred, several sporting goods stores have reported an increase in the sale of neck protectors.

The Hamden Sporting Center says guards can range from $ 15 to $ 70 and are currently available.

According to Hamden Sporting Center, they were in high demand that they have already restocked several times this week.

“Some kids don’t buy neck protectors because they are bulky and uncomfortable. But I would recommend all parents to make sure their child wears a neck protector so that we don’t have another tragedy like ours. last week, ”says Patrick Moriarty, manager of the Hamden Sporting Center.

Finally, Brande says that “the objective is to make Teddy proud and let him know that he did not die without reason.”

Massachusetts Hockey joins the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts are with his family and all those impacted by this horrible tragedy. May Teddy Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/3fxCHM8jwZ – UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 8, 2022

