Hugh Hefner’s young widow removes everything fake from her body and loses followers

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, revealed that she lost thousands of followers on social media when she decided to reverse the cosmetic surgery operations she had undergone and began posting more discreet photos, although she claims that now she has started to gain more fans. female.

In a post on her social networks accompanied by a portrait in which Hefner appears wearing a turtleneck, the former Playboy model explains that in the last five years her posts have gone from being “not suitable for work,” in reference to his not very modest character, to being more “real”.

“I removed everything fake from my body and erased all my old photos. I am more authentic, more vulnerable and I feel like I am more of myself,” says the 35-year-old, who married the Playboy founder in 2012 and remained with him. side until his passing in 2017.

Crystal Hefner admits that she began to grow her number of followers on social media during her Playboy years: “Certain photos make you have more followers. In short, sex sells,” she noted.

But with the disappearance of sensual photos and a more natural appearance, the Californian model has initially begun to lose “thousands of followers per day”, and has wondered if her accounts in the networks would survive the change.

“But now it has changed. (…) Most days my account is growing,” says Hefner, who details that among his new followers there are many more women than men.

“Now I really feel like I have an army of fans who care about me and who see the soul behind the lens,” he concluded.