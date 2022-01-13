“I admire Djokovic, but I can’t defend him”

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Former tennis player Martina Navratilova, winner of 59 Grand Slams between singles and doubles, admitted that she admires Novak Djokovic, but cannot defend her decision not to get vaccinated.

The American, of Czechoslovak origin, spoke on the British program ‘Good Morning Britain’ on the case of the Serbian, who armed a scandal in Australia for their position not to get vaccinated against COVID.

“It’s unbelievable,” the former tennis player said of Djokovic’s situation. “And it could have been prevented. I wish Novak had been vaccinated. I admire him very much, but I cannot defend his decision not to vaccinate,” he added.

Navratilova: “I admire Djokovic, but I cannot defend him.” Getty Images

The Serbian wielded a contagion on December 16 as an excuse for not getting vaccinated and being able to receive a medical exemption to enter Australia and play the first Grand Slam of the year. This has been questioned by the acts that Djokovic attended in the days after the infection, to which the tennis player has replied that he did not know the result until a day later and admitted that on the 18th he attended an interview despite the fact that it was aware of being positive.

“I would be much more afraid of getting infected by not being vaccinated than any other side effect that I could have from getting vaccinated. We must also worry about other people. In the locker rooms we are very close to each other”, Navratilova opined.