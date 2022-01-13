2022-01-12

The French winger is one of the most expensive signings in the history of Barça and according to the Ser chain , the player warned his inner circle that his plan is to leave the Camp Nou in summer. ” I’m leaving Barcelona for free, ” would be the Frenchman’s words to his agent and those closest to him.

And it is that Catalan media published that one of the stars of the club plans to leave with the letter of freedom in the next summer market that starts from July. We talk about Ousmane Dembélé .

In Barcleona the great news does not stop after the painful elimination of the Spanish Super Cup at the hands of the eternal rival, Real Madrid.

The aforementioned source insists that Dembélé “will leave for free in July of this year,” since his renewal is taking longer than expected, something that is less and less likely and despite the fact that Xavi count on him.

They filtered the highest salaries of Barcelona players

Barça’s idea was to try to sell it now but “the footballer will not accept to leave this January if the club decides to put him on the market if he sees that he does not accept his renewal offer,” he says. Sports world.

What Dembélé is asking for

The big problem in renewing French is that it is demanding a lot of money. The figures would be about 30 million fixed salary per year, 15 million commission for your agent and another 30 to be renewed. These numbers are impossible for a team that is undergoing restructuring.

On the other hand, Moussa Sissoko, represents the ‘Mosquito’ and who criticized this week the management of Xavi with his client, he would have anticipated that Ousmane He has offers from Peemier League clubs and the English press say Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United could be his next destination.