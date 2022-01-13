In a thong and showing off her rear, Livia Brito shows the changes in her body in the last year

Livia Brito started the year with a very positive attitude, and now he has made use of his stories of Instagram to show his fans the changes his body has had thanks to his exercise routines and a good diet. In several images, the actress appears wearing a string thong, showing off her rear and abdomen, to show a more toned body in the last twelve months.

soap opera star “The Heartless” (which with its final chapter broke audience records in the United States) also posed very sexy on the beach, wearing a white bikini and playing in the sea. His fame on that social network increased after starring in that melodrama, and now he already has more than six million followers.

In another clip, Livia was shown in the gym, performing her routines on devices to tone her arms and shoulders. She never forgets to wear the girdles from her own line as a complement, which have been a bestseller among her fans.

