In football if you say you’re gay, it’s over: Patrice Evra

In an interview conducted by the newspaper La Parisien, the former player of the Manchester United, Patrice Evra, touched on the subject of homosexuality within soccer, ensuring that still in his days as a footballer, he had to face complicated moments due to the beliefs of some of his teammates in the dressing room.

“In soccer if you say you’re gay, it’s over. When I was in England they brought someone in to speak to the team about homosexuality. Some of my classmates said in that conversation: ‘It goes against my religion, If there is a homosexual in this locker room, he has to leave the club‘”He spoke.

“At that moment I said ‘everyone shut up.’ Can you imagine it? I have played with players who were gay … One by one, they opened up to me because they are afraid to talk about it in another way. There are at least two players per club who are gay. But in the world of soccer, if you say so, it’s over ”.

It should be remembered that Evra went through England football from 2005 to 2014 for Manchester United, where he won all the trophies he could, and in his last season as a professional 2017-2018, he defended the colors of the West Ham United.

Patrice lifted 15 trophies with the Red Devils: Premier League, Cup of England, Community Shield, Champions League and Club World Cup. What’s more, in 2009 he was included in the ideal team of the world of FIFA and UEFA.

