In New York they see Jonathan Loáisiga as the Yankees closer on Chapman

The trend of Jonathan Loáisiga being the closer for the New York Yankees is beginning to take shape. They continue to join the cause and now the Yanksgoyard platform makes an analysis of why Loáisiga should be the next closer for the Bronx on the Cuban missile, who has been untouchable as the man of the ninth episode.

The analysis begins by praising the Cuban. “As Bronx Bombers fans know, Chapman has been the team’s undisputed closer for part of 2016 and from 2017 to 2021. Chapman was arguably the best closer in baseball for most of that time. However, we started to see cracks in Chapman’s armor during the 2021 season. His average speed on his four-seam fastball hovered a little over 98 MPH last season compared to a career-high of almost 101 MPH in 2014. ” they explain.

In addition, in the article they add: “Yankees relievers produced the second lowest SIERA (Skill-Interactive ERA, a newly formulated advanced statistic that represents pitchers’ level of effectiveness in limiting hits and preventing runs) in MLB. At 3.57 (the Chicago White Sox had 3.51), a very strong number overall. Chapman’s SIERA was 3.24, the second worst since the start of his career in 2012 (his 2020 shortened? 1.79).

And it is that the problems of Chapman every time they were increasing as it lost speed. “He had control problems last year, walked 38 (the second-most in his career), threw seven wild pitches (the third-most in his career) and served nine home runs (the most in his career). He often lacked self-confidence in high-leverage situations during the season, leading some analysts to wonder if he was losing his punch. Chapman will enter his 34-year season in 2022. Thus, he is considerably closer to the end of his pitching career than he is to the beginning. This begs the question, can we expect Chapman to be a consistent and effective closer next season? Most likely, its value will continue to decline next year and beyond.

And from there it is where the figure of the Nicaraguan Jonathan Loáisiga appears. “Most fans will probably agree that Jonathan Loáisiga should be the leading candidate to replace Chapman as the team’s closer. Loáisiga will be in his 27-year season in 2022, and won’t be a free agent until 2025. So he’s affordable and is expected to be the temporary pitcher for the new Bombers for several years (and he certainly will be). In addition to being the favorite to inherit the throne when Chapman leaves in free agency. “

The accolades for the boy from Las Sierritas de Santo Domingo continue to rise as the core of the article progresses. “According to FanGraphs, Loáisiga throws a straight 58.8% of the time, a curve 22.8% and a speed change 18.4%. In 2018, his fastball averaged 96 mph. Last season, his fastball hit 98 mph. His speed has increased every year at the Major League level, and will likely continue to do so in slight increases for the next two years. Last year, Loáisiga posted a 3.01 SIERA (which included a career-best 2.17 ERA). As a late-inning relief pitcher, he has shown great self-confidence, maturity and poise, especially when the Yankees’ fortunes have been on the line late in the game. He does not get nervous easily and generally maintains his concentration. “

And finally the article concludes: “Appointing Loáisiga as the closer could also help improve Chapman’s performance, as he would enter less challenging game situations, probably in the eighth inning as the new coach. The pressure of the ninth inning seemed to affect Chapman during the 2021 season, and his confidence in his shooting waned at critical points in big games. If Chapman becomes the new coach, he (and perhaps Chad Green) could also become a Loisiga during key times of the year. Last year, Boone had trouble handling the workload of his relief pitchers at times (he made Green work too hard). Having Chapman as a backup in the bullpen should make it easier for Boone to rest Loáisiga when needed.