In Spain they reveal figures of the imminent signing of Tecatito Corona with Sevilla

Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is very close to reaching Sevilla, and will do so for around 4.59 and 5.73 million dollars, they revealed from Spain. And it is that according to the Diario de Sevilla, the Spanish team would disburse 70 percent of that figure to Porto and the remaining 30 percent to the player.

In this way, Sevilla would give 3.44 million dollars to the Dragons as a whole and the rest would be paid in installments to the Mexican, since the contract they proposed is for three and a half seasons so that he immediately joins the team led by Julen Lopetegui.

Tecatito Corona beats Ben Chilwell in Porto vs. Chelsea for Champions Getty Images

In addition, the porto He prefers to obtain that amount right now and not let the ‘Tecatito’ Corona go free in the summer, when his relationship with the Portuguese team ends, so they see it as a good way to receive financial compensation for the Mexican.



The Seville and Lopetegui set their eyes on Crown after departures from Suso Y lick itbecause the national team can perfectly cover the gap left by both elements, in addition to being one of the favorites of the Spanish helmsman.

“It’s one of my weaknesses, he’s an extraordinary player, he’s very talented, he has a very high ability to control the game and attack situations, he’s very fast”, said the Sevilla coach in May 2020.

“I would bring him with my eyes closed. If it hasn’t come out it’s because I imagine that Porto would ask for a lot of money but he has been one of the best players in the Portuguese league and if you ask me I would tell you that I would definitely have it”, the Spanish added on that occasion.