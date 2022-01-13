Indians go to winter baseball final

The Mayagüez Indians beat the Carolina Giants 6-2 tonight and made it to the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Final Series in its 2021-2022 edition.

Mayagüez dominated the semifinal series A 4-1.

Daryl Thompson (2-0) scored the victory in six-inning work by allowing four singles, an earned run and six strikeouts. José Espada (0-2) did not have the same luck when in one and two-thirds inning he gave way to three earned runs.

Bryan Torres opened the game by connecting a single to center and the middle was ripped off on Anthony Garcia’s turn. This set the stage for Garcia to hit an unstoppable RBI to take an early lead.

The Indians rallied quickly on the low of the first episode. Brett Rodríguez emulated Torres by singling opening the inning and Emmanuel Rivera’s double to left field led runners to scoring position. Roleta of out TJ Rivera’s bat brought the first run and Jim Haley’s undisputed scored second for the tribe.

Two were added to the locals account at the bottom of the second. Chavez Young doubled to left field and grounded from out To shortstop Jeremy Rivera’s bat, Young moved 90 feet from home plate. After two out, Emmanuel Rivera received an intentional transfer to put runners in the corners and Blaine Crim took advantage of the situation to hit a single and drive the Mayaguez center fielder.

The Westerners continued to add runs to the scoreboard when, in the fourth act, the leadoff hitter, Brett Rodríguez got a free ticket and with one retired, Crim hit the center-back with an unstoppable hit that advanced the runner to the third sack. Uncatchable by TJ Rivera brought the fourth race for the ninth commanded by Luis Matos.

New Minnesota Twin Dereck Rodríguez, struck out three batters, and Mayagüez defeats Carolina 6-2 to reach its 4th consecutive Final Series!# LBPRCPostseason22⚾️🇵🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/hpuLIuJHAq – Edwin Hernández Jr. (@LBPRCinEnglish) January 13, 2022

Mayagüez added two in the lucky entry to secure his pass to the Final Series. Three consecutive hits by TJ Rivera, Jim Haley and Danny Ortiz gave him the fifth run of the game and a selection play on a hit by Xavier Fernández allowed Haley to score the sixth round to the diamond.

In the entrance to collect the bats, Kennys Vargas said goodbye to the tournament with a home run to mark Carolina’s second career, but it was not enough to reverse the score.

Santurce provokes a sixth match in the Semifinal Series B

The crab bats woke up in the fifth match of the Semifinal Series B to give them the victory, 4-2, over the Criollos de Caguas, causing a sixth match between the two novenas in search of the second finalist of the Human COPA championship.

Santurce appeared early on the scoreboard scoring one in the same first inning. Rubén Sosa started the game by hitting a single to right field and Iván De Jesús emulated the feat by taking the center fielder to third base. Christian Vázquez took it upon himself to bring him to the plate with a sacrifice fly to center-back.

The Criollos riposted immediately scoring two in the bottom half what became their only races in the challenge. With one retired, Engel Beltré’s double-merit hit put into circulation the first run for the locals, which reached the plate with a roletín by Jonathan Morales and a wild pitch by Adalberto Flores. Three consecutive singles by the bats of Vimael Machín, Edwin Díaz and Roberto Enriquez manufactured the second run of the yegüita to take the lead momentarily.

Jan Hernández’s huge home run deep into the central forest tied the hostilities at two runs to begin the Santurcine comeback.

In the so-called entry of luck and playing small ball, the Cangrejeros led the game. Roy Morales hit center center unstoppable and Jack Lopez led pinch-hitter Joseph Monge to second base on a sacrifice bunt. Jan Hernández was hit by a ball at the hands of veteran Iván Maldonado and an error by third baseman Jancarlos Cintrón on Gabriel Cancel’s line congested traffic in favor of the visitors. In force play of out in the turn of the reinforcement Rubén Sosa, Monge scored the advantage.

To close with a flourish, Jack López disappeared into left field to put the match in a safe.

The sixth game between Criollos de Caguas and Cangrejeros de Santurce will take the stage tomorrow, Thursday, January 13 at 7:10 pm at the Hiram Bithorn stadium., game that will be broadcast on WAPA Deportes and FOX Sports.