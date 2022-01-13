Institutional investment will push Bitcoin to $75,000, says SEBA CEO

The CEO of the Swiss-based financial institution SEBA Bank shared his predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022. A boon for BTC bulls, Guido Buehler was bullish on institutional adoption and a price increase to $75,000 per coin.

He explained in an interview that at SEBA, asset funds are looking for the right time to invest; however, they need the right counterparties and the necessary regulation to deploy capital.

When asked if Bitcoin would hit new highs this year, Buehler thinks it’s possible: “The question is always timing.” He noted that with BTC dominance bottoming out at 40%, it is a crucial time for investors looking for a directional play.

The interview took place at the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where “sophisticated” players from across the crypto space met to discuss potential business deals.

The reasons behind the price increases clash with the reflections of the CEO of Ledger. At the same conference, Pascal Gauthier agreed that BTC hit new highs, but it will be retail that leads the charge.

SEBA bank is building a reputation as a crypto-friendly banking institution. The bank recently completed a 110 million Swiss franc ($119 million) Series C funding round in which FTX and Alameda Research were investors. In October last year, the bank said that customers could soon earn returns on their cryptocurrency holdings.

A cryptocurrency enthusiast himself, in Buehler’s words, the technology behind Bitcoin “will redefine finance.”

