iOS 15.3 beta 2 now available on iPhone

Apple has just released the second beta of iOS 15.3 for iPhone, as well as other second betas for the rest of the systems.

Apple released the first beta of iOS 15.3 by surprise on December 17. This is the third major system update, but that so far it has not included too many relevant news beyond fixing bugs.

Several weeks have passed since the launch of the first beta, so Apple has had a long time to develop the novelties that can come with this version. Let’s remember that there are still iOS 15 functions that have not yet arrived.

For the moment, the possible news that this new beta 2 of iOS 15.3 may include are unknown, we are currently updating to this version. However, if they are important, we will update this entry or publish a complete article analyzing each and every one of them. The second beta of iPadOS 15.3 and other operating systems is also available, at the moment only for developers.

How to install iOS 15 beta and compatible devices

If you want to test the beta versions of iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on your iPhone or iPad, all you have to do is download the developer profile on your device. Your iPhone or iPad will restart, and then the update will appear to download in Settings> General> Software update.

As for the supported iPhones and iPads, this is the full list:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation).

iPhone SE (second generation).

iPod touch (7th generation).

All 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

9.7, 10.5 and 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3.

iPad Air 4.

iPad 5 (2017)

iPad 6 (2018).

iPad 7 (2019).

iPad 8 (2020).

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5.

