Is the Statue of Liberty in New York or New Jersey?

It is considered one of the great attractions of New York City. It is one of the most prestigious monuments in that state, however, its location has drawn attention in history. Some point out that it is not in New York but in New Jersey. We are talking about the Statue of Liberty.

It is located in the port of New York City. To be a bit more precise, is on an island, formerly known as Bedloe’s Island and now called Liberty Island, which is 2.5 miles south of Manhattan.

There are many theories that have existed about the Statue of Liberty, the only thing that is certainly known is that it was a gift from the French people for the United States, this in order to demonstrate their friendship and congratulating our country on its Declaration of Independence.

Why the New York or New Jersey dilemma?

The reality is that seeing the location of the Statue of Liberty, being on an island between New York and New Jersey, from there this dilemma of where the monument is really located has been generated.

Isla Libertad, which is the same island where the statue is located, is federally owned and managed by the National Park Service. Despite being between the two states, it is under the jurisdiction of the state of New York, something that was ratified in 1834 by the American Congress.

The Statue of Liberty was created by three men: Frederic August Bartholdi, Gustave Eiffel, and Richard Hunt.. The skin of the Statue of Liberty is made from a thin layer of copper. So thin that it is not as thick as two American pennies together. The skeleton is made of steel, while the torch is plated in 24-carat gold.