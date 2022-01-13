it has never been so cheap

These types of units are designed to be used in data centers, so their durability will be one of the highest. According to WD, the drive is designed to support up to 550TB of load per year, or 2.25 million MTBF hours. Turn to 7,200 RPM , thanks to which it is faster, reaching speeds of up to 269 ​​MB / s transfer out of the case, since USB speed is somewhat lower (about 170 MB / s). The cache memory is 512MB , so you will not have performance problems when transferring files or bottlenecks.

Western Digital has downgraded its 18TB external hard drive at Amazon today, leaving it at an all-time low. We are talking about a model of 18TB Western Digital My Book , which is the highest capacity currently offered by a commercial hard drive in the external hard drive segment, as WD sells some already 20TB.

Ideal units for shucking

This capacity is also ideal if you want to do «shucking«. This technique consists of remove hard drives wearing these housings, and place them inside a computer or inside a NAS to have your own network storage. These external hard drives are sometimes cheaper than an internal hard drive without an enclosure.

So buy two of these to put them in RAID on a computer or NAS is an excellent option to ensure that you will never lose your data in the event that one of the drives fails. Of course, it must be borne in mind that some drives, especially those from WD, do not work by plugging them directly into a SATA connector on the computer, since they have a changed pin to avoid this activity. Therefore, it is important to inform yourself before doing this. In NAS this problem does not usually exist.

An 18 TB WD Gold normally costs 624.82 euros, but with the offer of this WD My Book, we can get it for almost half the price, costing only 329.99 euros. This is its all-time low price, and for the price of what this unit costs separately, you can get two. Of course, when you remove the hard drive from the case, the warranty is invalidated, so be very careful when doing so.

