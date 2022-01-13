James Rodríguez: The hero in Qatar who helped save the life of his rival

The moment of anguish caused by the fainting of Ousmane Coulibaly, Al-Wakrah’s player, who later confirmed that he suffered a heart attack on the pitch, during the league match against Al-Rayyan, is still remembered in Qatar.

What is barely known now is that at that moment a reaction was essential to save the life of the player, who was revived and stabilized and is now recovering in a local hospital.

Al-Wakrah team doctor Mukhtar Shabaan confirmed that it was James Rodríguez who best understood the situation as he approached his rival, lying on the grass.

‘An important step’

“He took the important step of adjusting the position of Ousmane Coulibaly’s head just after he had collapsed, so that he could breathe properly,” explained the specialist.

And, in effect, the Colombian was one of the first to notice and approach the player, and his gesture of aligning his head could help make the work of the medical staff on the field more effective.

Players often receive talks at their clubs to learn how to react to these incidents and it is clear that James took it seriously, doing the right thing in a time of emergency and anxiety.

Al-Rayyan beat Al-Wakrah 3-0 in the match that was interrupted on Saturday and completed on Monday, and also scored a double. The number 10 did everything well.