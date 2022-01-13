Japan arrives to aid transportation in Cuba with buses assembled in Colombia

A fleet of 84 buses for urban transport donated by Japan will arrive in Cuba on Thursdayannounced the ambassador of Havana in Tokyo, Miguel A. Martínez.

In a short video shared on the Embassy’s social networks, the official thanked the vehicles, which are part of the Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid of the Procurement Agency of the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS).

According to Ramírez, The buses left Colombia on January 9, where they were assembled, and should arrive on the island this Thursday.

The ambassador recognized “the efficient management” of the manufacturing companies, Itochu Corporation, Isuzu Motors, as well as Busscar de Colombia.

The state agency Prensa Latina indicated that The General Directorate of Provincial Transportation of Havana indicated that these buses will be destined to the strengthening of transportation in the Cuban capital, which is suffering a serious crisis and where only half of the vehicle fleet operates.

The equipment will be operated by the Guanabo and Bahía terminals, and will be put into service once the technical and quality reviews have been carried out by the Cuban side and the start-up is approved by the donor.

Last week, the Embassy of Havana in Japan itself announced the sending of another donation, in this case 13 units of X-ray equipment, destined for the Cuban health system. These teams would be part of the fourth tranche of the Non-Reimbursable Financial Aid from the Government of Japan to Cuba, and will arrive on the island on February 21.

Another shipment, of 500 units of suction equipment, left the Port of Yokohama on December 20 and should arrive in Cuba on February 7.

After 9/11, Havana turned to its closest allies and neighboring countries to alleviate the harsh food and medicine crisis. suffered by Cubans since before the pandemic. Thanks to this, thousands of tons of donations have flowed to the Island.

Likewise, Havana has received millionaire financial sums from governments such as Vietnam, China and France for development projects.

In the same period, the construction of hotels has not stopped, while the supply of these once they began to receive tourists has been constant and abundant.

At the beginning of December, the Cuban government imported vehicles from the Hyundai company, presumably to renew the fleet of cars dedicated to tourism.