Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce separation

(CNN) – One of the most romantic love stories in Hollywood has come to an end. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet released a joint statement posted to their verified Instagram account on Wednesday, announcing that they will end their marriage.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation … A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is no exception … that feels and grows from the seismic changes that are taking place,” it reads in the statement. “And so, we share our family news: that we are parting ways.”

The couple reportedly met at a jazz club in 2005, long before Momoa became famous playing Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.”

But Jason Momoa apparently had an eye on Lisa Bonet, who rose to fame as Denise Huxtable on the hit ’80s series “The Cosby Show,” long before.

“Since I was like 8 years old and I saw her on TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,'” Momoa told James Corden on “The Late Late Show” in 2017. “It was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you. ‘

How Jason Momoa conquered Lisa Bonet

So Jason Momoa wasted no time courting the girl of his dreams when they first met, and it worked.

“At that point, love came and it came big, and he didn’t run like I think a lot of men do,” Bonet told Porter magazine in 2018. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style! ! “

They welcomed their first daughter together, Lola, in 2007. Their son Nakoa-Wolf was born a year later.

Jason Momoa helped raise Lisa Bonet’s daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, from her previous marriage to musician and actor Lenny Kravitz. Kravitz and Momoa also became incredibly close, considering themselves “brothers.”

According to reports, Momoa and Bonet were married in 2017.

In their statement, the couple wrote that they shared their relationship update “not because we think it is newsworthy, but so that as we move forward in our lives we can do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us continues, evolving in the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become …” the statement continues. “Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our children. Teaching our children what is possible. Living in prayer for love to prevail.”