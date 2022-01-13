Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet end their relationship after 16 years and two children

Lisa bonnet Y Jason momoa announced their separation on January 12 at night, through a statement that the actor from Hollywood published in his account Instagram.

After being one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment, the couple decided to go their separate ways after 16 years of being together and living a relationship like few others, with which they had two children .

The text that both signed with which they decided to make their breakup public, also revealed that the decision was made in common agreement and they maintain that they will continue to be a team for raising their children, who are their priority.

"We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception, feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are taking place. And so – we share our news in our family – we are separating as a married couple. We share this, not because we think it is newsworthy, but we want us to, over the course of our lives, to do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us continues," Momoa wrote in the text.

The text turned out to be very deep and full of emotions, however, at all times they maintain that their main priority is their two children, Lola Y Nakoa-Wolf, 14 and 13 years old.

“We liberate each other to be who we are learning to be. Our devotion remains unshakable to this sacred life and to our children. Teaching our children what is possible by living in prayer. May love prevail,” reads the section end where they signed with their initials: “J&L”, you can read.

In the publication, the actor who plays Aquaman, included several photos with messages, as well as a couple in which his children appear holding a bird, and stressed that he deactivated the comments of this publication.

How did the relationship between Lisa and Jason start?

The romance between Lisa and Jason began long before she met him, according to the actor during his participation in The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he confessed that he fell in love with his wife as a child and saw her for the first time on television.

“I was 8 years old when I saw her on television and I said: ‘Mom, I want her for myself’”, at that moment she began her work of conquest.

Years later, in 2005, Jason fulfilled his dream and met Lisa at a club in New York where a mutual friend introduced them, it was there that their story together began.

The actor revealed that the day he met Lisa the connection was instantaneous: “I actually dyed my hair for her. She had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned my head and saw her: ‘She said,’ I’m Lisa. I turned to my friend and screamed. It had fireworks inside ”.

Two years later, her first daughter, Lola Lolani, was born in July 2007, and the following year her youngest son Nakoa Wolf came into her life.

It is worth mentioning that Momoa and Bonet got married in 2017, at their home in Los Angeles and in secret.



