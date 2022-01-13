Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet separate after four years of marriage

After four years of marriage, Jason momoa Y Lisa bonnet They have decided to end their relationship. This was confirmed by the 42-year-old actor on his social networks, where he published a statement on Wednesday.

In this statement, Jason Momoa wrote that “We are separating.” The person in charge of giving life to Aquaman in the cinema, explained that “We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation … A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are occurring “.

“We share this not because we think it is newsworthy, but so that as we move through our lives we can do so with dignity and honesty.”the actor added in the statement.

In addition, Jason Momoa assured that the love between him and Lisa Bonet, 54, “It continues, evolving in the ways you want to be known and lived.” “We liberate each other to be who we are learning to be …”, he explained in his statement.

The “Dune” star said: “Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life, our children. Teach our children what is possible. Live prayer. May love prevail.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club and they were married four years ago.

Check out Jason Momoa’s post