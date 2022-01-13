Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

In a joint statement posted Wednesday on his Instagram account, the “Aquaman” star reported that he and his wife were separating.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these times of transformation… A revolution is unfolding (tilde) and our family is no exception,” the letter says, adding that they announce the separation so that “as we move forward in our lives we can do it with dignity and honesty”.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and a daughter together.

Bonet rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spin-off series, “A Different World.” She was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz, with whom she has a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.