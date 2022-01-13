Jérémy Ménez sends a message to Emanuel Aguilera after leaving Club América

After wearing the cream-blue jersey for a little over four years, Emanuel Aguilera said goodbye to the Eagles of America and you will need to report to your new club, the Atlas Red and Black, a team with which he will seek to reinforce the lower zone of the squad.

America makes Aguilera’s departure official

Through their social networks, the azulcrema team published a message for the South American player, thanking him for his work and emphasizing his dedication.

“Thank you Ema Aguilera for your dedication to having worn these colors. We wish you much success,” the club said.

the farewell message

On the other hand, Aguilera also dedicated a few words to the Coapa team, with whom he won three titles, one in the MX League in the Opening 2018, another in the MX Cup and finally the contest Champion of Champions.

“My dear Club América, it was time to say goodbye after four incredible years with joy and sadness; you let me belong to your story, get to know you from the inside, defend you to the death, win titles, love you and enjoy you as if I had been an Americanist since I was a child, for that I will be grateful all my life, because it was a dream come true to have worn your colors. I’m leaving happy, with a clear conscience of having given everything for this shirt,” said the footballer.

In addition, he also dedicated a space to thank the shows of affection and support from the club and the American fans, as well as the confidence that at the time, Michael Herrera deposited in it.

“Thanks to all the people who make up this great institution (management, staff, players, coaching staff), mainly Miguel Herrera, who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to play for the biggest team in Mexico. And thanks also to the fans for so much love and support they gave me at all times. I am going to miss you a lot, from one more Americanist”, concluded the Argentine defender, in his Instagram post.

The response it generated

Finally, Aguilera’s speech obtained diverse responses from soccer players belonging to the America club and other teams, including Roger Martinez, Henry Martin, Guillermo Ochoa, Agustin Marchesin, Guido Rodriguez, Oswaldo Leon, Alvaro Fidalgo, Miguel Layun, Victor Cuesta, Jeremy Menez, among others.

In the case of Menez, the midfielder of America club He decided to share a message of encouragement for Aguilera, who was his partner within the institution.