Jonathan Dos Santos is already registered in Liga MX

This Thursday, finally, America can boast of hiring Jonathan Dos Santos. Despite the fact that the player had already shown up to train with the azulcrema team, his inscription to MX League It still hadn’t materialized, however, that situation is now a thing of the past, because the midfielder It is already on the official page of the championship and even it is known what number will use.

According to the official website of the tournament, the player born in Mexico City will use number 7, a number that was left without an owner before the departure of the Uruguayan player, Leo Suárez, who left the nest to reinforce Santos Laguna.

America managed to register it as formed in Mexico

Two saints was registered as formed in Mexico, since the midfielder was part of the Monterrey Basic Forces, like his brother Giovani, before joining La Masía del Barcelona.

With your registration and the work you have done in the last few days, Jonathan would already be in a position to play on January 22 against Atlas in Azteca, however, everything depends on the decision of Santiago Solari, although, with so many casualties in the azulcrema team, his chances of being -on the bench at least- are very high.

Another of the elements what is found working hard is the Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes. The former Santos player has not trained with his teammates due to a muscular problem, however, in Coapa they hope that next week it will be integrated into the general dynamics so that he debuts as soon as possible with his new team.