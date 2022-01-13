Journalists in El Salvador were targeted by a spy program

It is unclear who was using the surveillance technology to spy on journalists. The Salvadoran government has denied responsibility and a spokesperson for the NSO Group declined to say whether it had been given spyware the Pegasus to the current or former Salvadoran government.

“The government of El Salvador is in no way related to Pegasus and is also not a client of NSO Group,” Sofía Medina, communications secretary for El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, said in a statement.

“The government of El Salvador is investigating the possible use of Pegasus,” the statement added before describing a similar hacking attempt targeting Salvadoran government officials.

This event is the latest scandal to affect the NSO Group, a well-known Israeli technology company whose spyware It has long been questioned for its ability to capture all the activity that happens on a smartphone—including a user’s keystrokes, as well as location data, sound and video recordings, photos, contacts, and encrypted information—and by growing allegations of misuse by repressive governments.

In August it was revealed that Pegasus had been secretly installed on the cell phones of at least thirty journalists, activists and executives around the world, including people close to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In Mexico it has been used against influential journalists and other characters.

The Biden administration banned NSO Group in November, saying the company had knowingly provided spyware that foreign governments use “maliciously” against the phones of human rights activists, journalists and others.

The move was a striking break with US ally Israel, as the company is one of the most successful Israeli tech firms and operates under the direct supervision of the Israeli government.