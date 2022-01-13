Journalists in El Salvador were targeted by a spy program

El Faro, one of El Salvador’s leading news sites, said on Wednesday that the phones of most of its employees had been hacked with Pegasus, a spy program that some governments have used to monitor journalists, dissidents and human rights activists. humans.
The revelation comes just months after the US government sanctioned the Israeli company that produces Pegasus, NSO Group, in a bid to stop the largely unregulated global market for spyware (spyware).
According to Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School and Access Now, two watchdog committees that analyzed the phones of El Faro employees, the spyware had been installed on the phones of 22 reporters, editors and other employees between July 2020 and November 2021.
During that period, El Faro was investigating clandestine links between the Salvadoran government and the country’s gangs as well as corruption scandals. The government has denied any connection to local gangs.
“It is completely unacceptable to spy on journalists,” said Carlos Dada, founder and director of El Faro. “It puts our sources at risk, it limits our work and it also puts our families at risk.”
Monitoring groups said that 13 journalists from other Salvadoran outlets had also been targeted. An El Faro reporter’s phone was infected with the spyware more than 40 times, the most persistent hacking attempt with Pegasus discovered so far.
“NSO Group’s tentacles continue to spread across the planet, crushing the privacy and rights of journalists and activists into oblivion,” said Angela Alarcón, Latin America and Caribbean Campaigner at Access Now.
“The revelations that Pegasus software has been used to unfairly spy on El Salvador may not be entirely surprising, but our outrage is unmatched.”
It is unclear who was using the surveillance technology to spy on journalists. The Salvadoran government has denied responsibility and a spokesperson for the NSO Group declined to say whether it had been given spyware the Pegasus to the current or former Salvadoran government.
“The government of El Salvador is in no way related to Pegasus and is also not a client of NSO Group,” Sofía Medina, communications secretary for El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, said in a statement.
“The government of El Salvador is investigating the possible use of Pegasus,” the statement added before describing a similar hacking attempt targeting Salvadoran government officials.
This event is the latest scandal to affect the NSO Group, a well-known Israeli technology company whose spyware It has long been questioned for its ability to capture all the activity that happens on a smartphone—including a user’s keystrokes, as well as location data, sound and video recordings, photos, contacts, and encrypted information—and by growing allegations of misuse by repressive governments.
In August it was revealed that Pegasus had been secretly installed on the cell phones of at least thirty journalists, activists and executives around the world, including people close to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In Mexico it has been used against influential journalists and other characters.
The Biden administration banned NSO Group in November, saying the company had knowingly provided spyware that foreign governments use “maliciously” against the phones of human rights activists, journalists and others.
The move was a striking break with US ally Israel, as the company is one of the most successful Israeli tech firms and operates under the direct supervision of the Israeli government.
Following the US government sanction against NSO Group, the company promised that Pegasus would only be licensed to governments with positive human rights records.
But in December it was announced that the iPhones of 11 US embassy employees working in Uganda had been hacked with Pegasus spyware.
In an emailed statement, a spokesman for NSO Group, who declined to be named, said the company only provides its software to legitimate intelligence and law enforcement agencies to combat terrorists and criminals.
The spokesperson added that the company does not know who its clients are targeting, but that NSO strives to ensure that its tools are only used for authorized uses.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense is charged with regulating and approving all NSO software exports. The Israeli army has also been criticized for its human rights violations both at home and abroad.
Although it is not clear which entity has acted against Salvadoran journalists, El Salvador has been criticized for intimidating and censoring the local press.
Bukele, the president of El Salvador, has been criticized by the US government and rights groups for using the military to interfere with the legislature and for suspending Supreme Court justices and the attorney general.
