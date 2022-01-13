Juan Fernando Quintero would have offers from Flamengo and Galatasaray | What happened to River Plate | Colombians Abroad

Juan Fernando Quintero took an important step in the transfer market: he became a free player after reaching an agreement with Shenzhen FC, a Chinese club, which had a debt with the Colombian soccer player.

Thus, in Argentina they expect ‘Juanfer’ to sign his contract to return to River Plate, as talks have been carried out between the player, coach Marcelo Gallardo and the leadership of the Núñez club.

However, in recent hours, press reports have indicated that Quintero has received offers from important clubs from various parts of the world.

The newspaper ‘Ole’ He mentioned that Quintero has received offers from Brazil, Colombia and Spain, which would be higher than what River Plate offers for his return.

In addition, the journalist Hernán Castillo mentioned the names of clubs such as Flamengo, or Galatasaray, and confirmed that Liga MX and MLS have also shown their interest in Juan Fernando Quintero.

As some want names… Orlando City, Flamengo and Galatazaray, go with everything for Juanfer. River has all the player’s ok. You must move forward because you are already considered free and trade on your own. https://t.co/fXItDMfZ6a – Hernán Castillo (@HernanSCastillo) January 13, 2022

However, Quintero would have already made the decision to return to River Plate and not even the juicy offers and the possibility of earning much more money would have convinced him otherwise.

In Argentina they assure that Quintero would sign his contract and would be presented next Tuesday, January 18, two days after playing with the Colombian National Team in a friendly match against Honduras.