Juan Reynoso is left without a scorer: Jonathan Rodríguez said goodbye to Cruz Azul | MX League | VIDEO | NCZD | INTERNATIONAL

Cruz Azul’s offensive strength will be diminished by 2022, before the departure of Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez. The 28-year-old striker decided to take a new course and will now play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, causing deep regret from the ‘Machine’ fans. After confirming his new destination, the footballer sent an emotional goodbye.

“The time has come to say goodbye to the institution. They were three very intense years, full of emotions and unforgettable moments lived with you. I came to a strong and consolidated team, but from day one, they always made me feel like one of the squad and that was very important to me”, explained the ‘Cabecita’ through a letter on Twitter.

“I take with me the satisfaction of having achieved the most important goal for the institution, 24 years after the local title, in a night dreamed of by all and that will be remembered forever. But more than anything, I take with me the enormous affection of all of you, who always made me feel it.”, added the attacker.

In the same way, Jonathan Rodríguez explained that the reason for leaving the Mexican entity is because he wants to grow professionally. “I feel that it is time to turn the page and start a new stage in my career, seeking the best for the institution and for my family, with the ambition to go in search of new goals and challenges to meet.”, He highlighted.

Jonathan Rodríguez shared a farewell letter to Cruz Azul. (Photo: Tw @jona2118)

For their part, the “Cementeros” also took the opportunity to publish a video, with the Uruguayan as the protagonist. In the compact, the athlete reaffirms his affection for the club, recalled some of his best moments during the last three years and confessed that he usually sees repetitions of his score in the Clausura 2021 final, which served for the Cruz Azul title.

Difficult goodbye. 😔 Thank you for giving everything for these colors. Thanks for the goal of La Novena. Thanks for everything, Champion. 🥲@jona2118 he spoke for our cameras before his departure. Good luck in everything that comes. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wOFn9MFIjD – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 12, 2022

How many goals did ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez score at Cruz Azul?

During the second part of 2021, Jonathan Rodríguez could only score three goals in 12 games with Cruz Azul in Liga MX, being his second poorest campaign at the club: in the 2018-19 season he only inflated the nets once in 18 appearances. However, the striker also had two impressive seasons.

In 2019-20, he scored 16 times in 24 matches and in 2020-21, he achieved his best record: 24 goals in 41 games. Precisely, the last goal he celebrated in that fantastic cycle was in the grand final against Santos Laguna: he made it 1-1 at the Azteca Stadium and sealed the ‘Machine’ title.