Juan Rivera clarifies alleged embezzlement of Jenni Rivera companies

Juan Rivera talked about all of Jenni Rivera’s posthumous instructions.

John Rivera made it clear that his nephews have already received part of the money from the inheritance of ‘La Diva de la Banda’, because it was she herself who said when, how and under what conditions they should receive their inheritance.

“All the stipulations were assigned by Jenni, the ages, the amounts and ways of distributing, they were decisions of who won and who created that heritage,” said the brother of the regional mexican singer.

As for supposedly Chiquis has not received money, Juan Rivera said that his niece knows that he was given the amount that corresponded to him, according to what ‘La Diva de la Banda’ said.

“I have no proof of how much Chiquis has been given, but she knows, if Mickey got 100 thousand dollars and he wants to give 70 to Chiquis, then go ahead, it’s your money, what about me, but what bothers me is that it sails with a flag that is not.

“My nephew Mickey, who is very cool and never gets involved, bought his house With the money that was given to him, from where? He works painting, I don’t know how much a painter earns, but he painted his house with money that his mother left him,” said Juan Rivera.

It may interest you:

Ventaneando captured exclusive images of the Vicente Fernández series.



Juan Rivera clarifies the reason why his daughter received money from Jenni’s companies

Juan Rivera clarified the reason why his daughter received money from her sister Jenni’s companies, as she assures that she worked as a model.

“Everyone is going to have a different opinion of what to do with the legacy of his mother. She (Jacqie Rivera) will potentially have differences with her brothers and that is very difficult, “concluded Jenni’s brother.

You might also be interested in:

Juan Rivera responds to his brothers’ accusations.

