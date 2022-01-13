Julio César Chávez Jr. provoked Canelo: ‘I have taken down several girlfriends’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Without a doubt, one of the hottest rivalries in Mexican boxing today is starring Julio César Chávez Jr. Y Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, which do not miss the opportunity to continue feeding said enmity.

Now was the ‘Son of Legend‘The one who referred, during a live broadcast on his social networks, to his relationship with the boxer from Guadalajara, which he assured he has courage because has interposed in several of its amorous conquests.

“I am the most handsome in boxing, actually, yes. Not even Canelo, does not do it, the truth. I have already lowered several muzzles that is why he has so much courage for me“, mentioned the already controversial Chávez Jr. for his thousands of followers.

The future of Julio César Chávez Jr.

In the same transmission with his fans, Julio César Chávez Jr. He referred to his future in boxing, this after beating the Peruvian boxer David ‘Pantera’ Zegarra a few weeks ago, although he did not make anything clear.

“We’re seeing, I hope we can make an alliance for the next one. Hopefully they are willing. Eddy Hearn, El Flaco, Juan Carlos Torres spoke to me and now, I have not had communication with anyone“said the 35-year-old boxer.