Junior Lacayo will be a new signing for Real Spain for the next six months!

2022-01-13
Junior Footman, after being surveyed by three clubs, has quickly found work after leaving the Creams of Communications from Guatemala.
SEE MORE: Highs and lows of the 10 teams of the Honduran National League
The fast Honduran striker will sign in the next few hours as the new signing of the Royal Spain. TEN learned that he will do it for a duration of six months, that is, for the entire Closure-2022.
Footman, who rang in the orbit of the Motagua, marathon Y Carthaginianwill eventually return to Honduras but this time wearing another shirt, which will be the aurinegra.
Previously, the little player, who was crowned champion of Concacaf League with the chapín club, he had sweated those of the Victory, marathon, Olympia Y UPN.
The signing of Junior Footman means the third confirmed discharge of the runner-up team of Honduras. The first to join the team of “Potro” Gutiérrez was the Costa Rican Heyreel Saravia and then Gerson Chavez, who comes from a loan from the Galaxy II of the USL of the United States.
Royal Spain, likewise, is waiting for a fourth incorporation, which will be a mixed midfielder with good references but who comes without experience in the ring of Central America.
The Honduran striker was discharged by Communications but left as a summary 41 games in the League and 8 goals. Meanwhile in Concacaf League he played 10 games and celebrated 4 annotations; he was champion. In the Guatemalan tournament he lost the two finals he played, before St. Lucia Y malacateco.
For this new championship, the Machine released Darixon Returned who went to Saprissa and the foreigners Yesith Martinez and Franco Flores due to poor performance.