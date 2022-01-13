Junior Lacayo will be a new signing for Real Spain for the next six months!

2022-01-13

Junior Footman, after being surveyed by three clubs, has quickly found work after leaving the Creams of Communications from Guatemala.

The fast Honduran striker will sign in the next few hours as the new signing of the Royal Spain. TEN learned that he will do it for a duration of six months, that is, for the entire Closure-2022.

Footman, who rang in the orbit of the Motagua, marathon Y Carthaginianwill eventually return to Honduras but this time wearing another shirt, which will be the aurinegra.