Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest footballer in the world, is announced by his new team at 54 years old and promises goals

2022-01-11
The legend of Japanese football Kazuyoshi miura At the age of 54, he signed a new contract with a Japanese fourth division team whose coach is his older brother, his new club announced on Tuesday.
By becoming part of the Suzuka Point Getters, MiuraNicknamed ‘King Kazu’, he promised to “score goals to help the team win on the pitch.”
The announcement of his signing took place on January 11 at 11:11 a.m., a symbolic allusion to the striker who will wear number 11.
Miura, who will turn 55 in February, claimed in December that he had received offers from various clubs in Japan and abroad, after having played in the Yokohama FC last season in J-League (D1). Although he had only played one minute of play with the team that finished last in the table.
The veteran forward confessed to having rejected a renewal offer with him Yokohama to find more game minutes. “I thank you for giving me the opportunity to play here,” he said in the statement published by his new team.
Miura, who wants to play until he is 60 years old, hopes to have a greater role in the team directed by his brother Yasutoshi.
The Japanese star presents a resume full of clubs from Brazil, Japan, Italy, Croatia and Australia.
He was one of the best known Asian footballers in the 1990s, helping to consolidate Japan in world soccer, during the launch of the J-League in 1993.
Miura settled in Brazil in 1982 and signed his first professional contract in 1986 with the Santos FC.
Curiosities of ‘King Kazu’
When Kazuyoshi miura was born in 1967, the now mighty PSG did not exist (1970). When he debuted professionally in 1986, Cristiano Ronaldo It was a baby (1985) and Messi he was still very, very far (1987).
His career is flawless and has a story behind: the creator of ‘Super Champions’ was inspired by him to create the legendary ‘Oliver Atom’, the main protagonist of the anime and manga series.