Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest footballer in the world, is announced by his new team at 54 years old and promises goals

2022-01-11

The legend of Japanese football Kazuyoshi miura At the age of 54, he signed a new contract with a Japanese fourth division team whose coach is his older brother, his new club announced on Tuesday.

By becoming part of the Suzuka Point Getters, MiuraNicknamed ‘King Kazu’, he promised to “score goals to help the team win on the pitch.”

The announcement of his signing took place on January 11 at 11:11 a.m., a symbolic allusion to the striker who will wear number 11.

Miura, who will turn 55 in February, claimed in December that he had received offers from various clubs in Japan and abroad, after having played in the Yokohama FC last season in J-League (D1). Although he had only played one minute of play with the team that finished last in the table.