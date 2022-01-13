Kerry King (Slayer) buys an amazing apartment in the heart of Manhattan (New York)



Posted by Redaction –

After recently seeing in the trailer for the long-awaited Foo Fighters movie, ‘Studio 666’ the cameo made by the guitarist of Slayer Kerry King, organizing the band when he arrives at the house that will serve as the recording studio and setting for the film, news arrives of another type of move, the one that King himself seems to be making to an amazing apartment located in the heart of Manhattan that will It would have cost more than three and a half million dollars (3.65 million dollars, about three million two hundred thousand euros).

Tribeca is the name of the neighborhood where King and his wife, Ayesha, have taken over the house of more than three hundred square meters, and that as reported by the new york post he would have monthly community expenses of four thousand five hundred dollars (almost four thousand euros).

The guitarist’s wife was the one who alerted on their social networks last November of the change of residence they had planned: “I guess it’s time to tell everyone that ‘the King’ and I are moving to New York (a homecoming for me, excited to be near my family again). I served my time on the west coast for 18 years. It’s time to go back to the best city in the world.”

The couple would have acquired in April 2020 a house in Nevada twice the size of this apartment for about four million dollars, a house that is now for sale for almost five million. The photos published by the New York Post and Realtor they let us get an idea of ​​what the King’s new house is like.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King rocks into $3.6M Tribeca crib https://t.co/rDGyfCxFko pic.twitter.com/eC9YmJumZX — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2022

TO READ MORE: