Keys to declare taxes for operations carried out with PayPal, Venmo and Zelle – El Diario

Users, in the United States, must file a 1099-K form with the IRS in case their payments during 2022 exceed $ 600

The United States government approved new legislation that will force users of foreign exchange sending and receiving platforms such as PayPal, Venmo and Zelle to report to the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) annual payments that exceed the threshold of 600 dollars.

The regulation entered into force on January 1, which implies that the rendering of accounts corresponding to the operations carried out during 2022 on these platforms must be carried out at the beginning of the year 2023.

The measure establishes that the tax return will only be necessary for those people who use their accounts for commercial purposes, and therefore, receive payments from their clients through them.

For their part, natural persons who use these applications to send and receive remittances will not be required to include these transactions in their returns to the IRS, regardless of whether or not they exceed $ 600. The purchases and payments of goods and services will not fall into the category of operations that must be declared before the US tax agency.

What did the law say before? This represents a drastic change with respect to the previous legislation, which established that merchants that will accept alternative means of payment such as Zelle, PayPal or Venmo would only have to declare taxes under two scenarios. The first of them was that the number of transactions carried out during the fiscal year were greater than 200 operations. The second scenario that required these applications to be included in the tax return was that the global amount of sales exceeded $ 20,000.

How to file taxes for payment applications?

To file the taxes corresponding to the operations carried out with online payment applications, the person must file a form called 1099-K with the IRS.

“Form 1099-K is an IRS informational tax form used to report payments received by a business or individual for the sale of goods and services that were paid for through a network of third parties, often referred to as Third- Party Settlement Organizations (TPSO) or transaction with credit / debit card ”, they explain from PayPal.

IRS. The legislation does not imply the payment of a new tax for citizens who carry out operations that exceed $ 600.

As part of the changes implemented from the new legislation, TPSOs such as PayPal will be obliged to ask their users for data concerning their tax information. This may include your social security number or tax ID so that you can continue to accept payments to your account without any hassle.

“This helps us to comply with our obligations with the IRS and guarantees that you can continue to use your account and access the functions and services of PayPal and Venmo,” published PayPal in an official statement in which it tried to clarify those that its users may have about the new regulation.

They clarify that in the case of people who, due to the volume of the operations they carried out, had already been declaring before the IRS the operations they carried out through payment applications, they should not notice any difference.

Why did the change in the law occur?

The change in the way in which taxes are declared for transactions carried out through TSPO occurred simultaneously with the approval of the American Rescue Plan Act, known as the “Covid-19 Stimulus Package”, on March 11, 2021.

This economic rescue plan contemplates the disbursement of 1.9 trillion dollars, with the aim of reducing the negative impact caused by the covid-19 pandemic on the US economy. This included the delivery of checks to a large part of the citizens in the amount of 1,400 dollars, as well as other benefits granted by the federal government.

As part of this new law, there was also a tax reform that amended some sections of the Internal Revenue Code. Among them are those linked to TPSOs reporting customer transactions for more than $ 600.

Venezuela The transactional dollarization that the country has experienced has favored the use of alternative payment mechanisms to cash to gain strength among Venezuelans. For this reason, it is common for businesses to allow payments through international platforms such as Venmo, PayPal and Zelle. The massification of these online payment applications has led to transactions in Zelle representing about 30% of the total of all operations carried out with dollars in the country, according to a study carried out by the economic advisory firm, Ecoanalítica.

What can be done to facilitate tax filing?

Platforms such as PayPal are obliged to send, to the users who so deserve it, the 1099-K form so that they can make their tax return under the new legislation.

From PayPal they point out that the most advisable thing is that users keep a detailed record of the payments they make through their application. They argue that this will make it easier for them to identify which of these should be included on the form later.

In the same way, they point out that in order to avoid possible mistakes, it is best to go to a tax advisor who helps to calculate exactly the gross income and the operations that must be declared.

