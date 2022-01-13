Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued for promoting a cryptocurrency

Changpeng Zhao, millionaire thanks to cryptocurrencies 0:50

(CNN) – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. are facing a lawsuit alleging that celebrities misled investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in federal court in Los Angeles, claims that the celebrities promoted tokens sold by EthereumMax, or EMAX, in order to increase their price and make a profit “at the expense of their followers and investors.”

“Company executives, in collaboration with various celebrity promoters … made false or misleading statements about EthereumMax through social media ads and other promotional activities,” the lawsuit states.

According to the indictment, Kardashian promoted EthereumMax in a June 2021 post on Instagram, when it had 250 million followers.

“Do you like cryptocurrencies?” He wrote in the post, followed by the warning that “this is not financial advice” but wanted to share “what my friends just told me” about EthereumMax tokens. It included the hashtag #AD to show that the post was a paid ad, according to the lawsuit.

Mayweather, meanwhile, promoted EthereumMax on his boxing trunks during a highly-watched fight with YouTube star Logan Paul in June, among other occasions.

Representatives for Kardashian and Mayweather did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cryptocurrency company EthereumMax was also named in the lawsuit.

“The misleading narrative associated with the recent allegations is riddled with misinformation about the EthereumMax project,” EthereumMax said in a statement. “We discuss the allegations and hope that the truth will come out.”

Regulations and expectations of cryptomones 2:14

The complaint, filed by a New York resident who bought EMAX tokens and lost money, is proposed as a class action lawsuit for anyone who bought EMAX tokens from mid-May to late June 2021.

The case seeks restitution and return of benefits from the defendants.