Klay Thompson and his return to the NBA with Warriors destroy audience numbers

Klay Thompson returned to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors in a highly anticipated game that saw more than any other in years.

Klay Day. This is how it was named on February 9, 2022 because the National Basketball Association (NBA) lived a unique night in the 2021-22 season. He returned, after two seasons, two injuries and a lot of effort, the great Klay thompson to the fields.

It was in the duel between Golden state warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, which was relived as the NBA Finals who played between the two a few years ago, only not because of the rivalry itself, but because of the expectation and enthusiasm of seeing the Splash Bro.

Everyone, absolutely everyone, was waiting for this duel. From Stephen Curry, through the entire Golden State roster, to every fan in the league, including Lebron James. Therefore, that it has broken audience records should not be a surprise.

The records that Klay Thompson’s return broke

The numbers are incredible. according to the NBA Communications Twitter account (@NBAPR), “Klay Thompson’s return on Sunday generated record engagement across NBA social media platforms Y a multi-year ratings peak on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area“.

110 million views across NBA platforms, the most watched NBA regular season moment of all time. 844,000 average viewers on NBA TV, the most watched regular season game on that channel since 2016. And 12.7 rating in San Francisco houses that saw it on NBC Sports Bay Area, the best rating since 2016 too.