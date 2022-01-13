Klay Thompson and his return to the NBA with Warriors destroys the audience numbers

Klay Thompson returned to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors in an anticipated game that was seen more than any other in many years.

Klay Day. This is how it was named on February 9, 2022 because the National Basketball Association (NBA) lived a unique night in the 2021-22 season. He returned, after two seasons, two injuries and a lot of effort, the great Klay thompson to the courts.

It was in the duel between Golden state warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, which was relived as the NBA Finals who played between the two a few years ago, only not because of the rivalry itself, but because of the expectation and enthusiasm of seeing the Splash Brother.

Everyone, absolutely everyone, expected this duel. From Stephen Curry, through the entire Golden State roster, down to every fan in the league, inclusive Lebron James. So that it has broken audience records, it should come as no surprise.

The records that Klay Thompson’s return broke

The numbers are incredible. according to the NBA Communications Twitter account (@NBAPR), “The return of Klay Thompson on Sunday generated a record engagement on NBA social media platforms Y a multi-year audience peak on NBA TV and NBC Sports Bay Area“.

110 million views across NBA platforms, the most watched NBA regular season moment of all time. 844,000 average viewers on NBA TV, the most watched regular season game on that channel since 2016. And 12.7 rating in San Francisco homes that saw it on NBC Sports Bay Area, the best rating since 2016 too.