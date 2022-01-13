In the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies, Klay Thompson tripped over a referee and nearly injured himself again in the NBA. Video of the big scare for Stephen Curry!

The games of Golden state warriors have a special added value because Klay thompson He returned after 941 days without playing in the NBA after missing two seasons due to torn ligaments in his left knee and right Achilles tendon. Take care of one of the ‘Splash Brothers’ (Brothers and sisters)!

Every time Thompson steps on a court since his return to the NBA he feels a special vibe, but don’t hide it, just yet he feels a little scared every time Klay falls to the floor in a game. Curry and the Warriors had the first big scare of the 2021-22 season.

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies On Tuesday, January 11, Klay Thompson had his second game as a starter since returning to the NBA and was back in effect. Even if it is save a new impact that would have generated another injury.

If the Warriors get the ball back, fasten your seat belts because the transition in attack will be a two-for-three. Stephen Curry led the Golden State attack and Thompson sprinted down the right flank until… Boom!

Video: Klay Thompson tripped over referee and nearly injured himself in NBA

Klay Thompson didn’t realize he had one of the referees on top and tripped. For a few seconds Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a big scare, but the guard got up immediately and showed no signs of pain. On the contrary, he began to laugh at the curious moment he lived vs. Memphis Grizzlies.