“La mujer puerca” opens the theatrical billboard for 2022

The theatrical work “La Mujer Puerca” by Argentine author Santiago Loza, will be presented for the first time in the Dominican Republic by the hand of the team that had this project in its sights for more than 7 years, which has been taking place since January 21 in the Sala Ravelo of the National Theater.

Produced by Hony Estrella y Los otros, with the main performance by Judith Rodríguez and directed by Vicente Santos, comes this drama brimming with black humor, which unravels the story of an orphan on her wandering journey searching for her place in the world. A woman who has lived to achieve sanctity, without achieving it because she has a “pig” nature, worldly and earthly.

Judith Rodríguez (La Mujer Puerca), and with the participation of Stuart Ortiz (El Viejo), make up the extraordinary cast of the piece, which also enjoys the technical part of great national art professionals, such as: José Andrés Molina (Music ), Fidel López (Scenography), Ernesto López (Lighting Design), among many other important talents.

For Hony, producing this work represents deepening her proposal as an artist and creator, moving social layers through art, which strengthens her commitment to it and her public voice.

On the other hand, Judith, after three years without stepping on the stage, said: “Going back to the theater has been a way of returning to myself as an artist and performer, of rediscovering the magic and fear of feeling and making an audience feel in alive. I am full of illusion ”.

Its director, Vicente Santos, has already had these two artists “at his mercy”, achieving incredible results (The Legend of the Wildcard and his Barbie Dolls), preceded by the quality of his proposal as director and management of the scene, with irreverent montages and transgressors, who impact the viewer.

The play “La Mujer Puerca” has already announced two weekends at La Ravelo, with performances on January 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Tickets are on sale now at Uepa Tickets and the National Theater Ticket Office.