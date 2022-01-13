Lewis Hamilton retiring? Future will tell FIA research

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 17:53:23





Lewis Hamilton’s future is still undecided. After concluding the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which the Englishman lost the Drivers’ World Championship against Max Verstappen, the Mercedes driver has disappeared from the public scene and it is unknown if this year he will race in Formula 1. However, the result of a research of the FIA would be decisive to avoid its withdrawal, according to a BBC report.

After the controversial decisions in Yas Marina from the race director, Michael Masi, which allowed Verstappen to win the title, the FIA opened an investigation into the acts of the Australian. From what is known, Hamilton would be waiting for the final verdict of this to know if it continues or not in the Great Circus.

According to the BBC report, despite the tremendous discontent of Mercedes at losing the drivers’ championship, The German team has not asked for the dismissal of Masi at any time nor Nikolas Tombazis, head of single-seater affairs at the FIA.

Masi could leave the Great Circus in 2022

However, Hamilton’s position is not the only one in question. Michael Masi would also leave his position as race director by 2022. The Australian spent a good part of the 2021 season in the eye of the hurricane, so he could decide to leave the top category or even be replaced by the FIA ​​itself.

It seems that the research that is being carried out -on the development of the career in Yas Marina- would have been key for Mercedes to withdraw its complaint about Max’s championship, hoping that a serious and objective process is carried out so that there will not be more controversies in the future.

To