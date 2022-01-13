Ligue 1: PSG fear for Messi again: begs Argentina not to take him away again

AND2022 did not start well for PSG upon learning of the positive case for COVID-19 from Leo Messi. The Argentine returned later after the brief vacation and could not be present against Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1. The same situation will be experienced in the next game against Brest, this Saturday.

Messi still cannot train like the rest of his teammates at PSG and the ’30’ not be available against Brest on the next date of the French League. The club’s board wants the Argentine to stay in Paris recovering and that is why he has requested more than once that he does not participate in the next matches of the Argentine National Team.

According to details of Le Parisien, PSG’s medical staff is looking for Leo Messi to take a calm training rhythm after overcoming COVID and wants to take advantage of the mini tour that was scheduled in Saudi Arabia and Qatar will not take place during the next week.

In addition, The PSG board sent a message to AFA to ask if it is possible that Leo Messi is not summoned to the next FIFA date with the Argentine National Team (January 24 to February 2) since the ‘Albiceleste’ is classified for the World Cup and they want to have the ’30’ so that he can continue to recondition himself physically.

From PSG they want Leo Messi not to have trips in the middle and that he can get ready with the rest of his teammates since next February 15 he will play a key game for the aspirations of the season in the first leg against Real Madrid, in France, for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The technical body of the Argentine National Team with Lionel Scaloni at the head agreed to give Leo Messi a rest for the duels against Chile and Colombia, but the final word will have the captain of the ‘Albiceleste’.