Lionel Messi after overcoming Covid-19: “It took me longer than I thought to be well”

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi published this Thursday a photograph on his Instagram account, accompanied by a text in which he thanks the fans for their support and acknowledges that it took him “longer than he thought” to be able to recover from covid-19, which he contracted during the Christmas holidays.

“Good afternoon! As you know I had covid and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or begins his message.

“It took me longer than I thought to be well, but I’ve almost recovered and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the court. I’ve been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see again. Thank you!”

In the photo he is seen smiling on his sofa and drinking mate, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their poodle Toby.

Messi He was infected with the coronavirus during the Christmas break, in which he traveled to Argentina. He returned to France earlier this year and tested negative, but has been training separately, not joining the group practice at the Camp des Loges, Paris Saint-Germain’s training center.

His stadium form prompted the Parisian coaching staff to leave him out of the visit to Lyon last Sunday (1-1) and the player could also be absent for Saturday’s game against Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain are solid leaders in French Ligue 1, 11 points clear of their main rivals, Nice and Marseille.

