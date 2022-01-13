Livia Brito, her beauty surpassed the beautiful view of the beach

Livia Brito, her silhouette and beach look surpass the beautiful sea | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in a recent photograph that she shared from her official account where her beauty surpassed a beautiful view from the beach, her silhouette in a flirty beige outfit was the target of all eyes.

The famous actress Cuban, Livia Brito, showed an image difficult to forget for her 6.8 million “aLIVIAnados”, her community of subscribers, who appreciated the beauty of the “queen of telenovelas” in all its splendor.

Livia brito figure in a couple of photos in which she is shown enjoying a few relaxing days from the beach, in a beige two-piece set, the remembered interpreter, who last 2021 starred in the production of “The soulless“He left everyone speechless.

Livia Brito, her silhouette and beach look surpass the beautiful sea. Photo: Instagram Capture



Livia Brito Pestana, appears captured from the beach under a wooden structure that covered her in certain areas from the sun’s rays. The “riginaria from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba”, accompanied a flirty outfit of ruffles with a white coat that covered her back but showed a bit of her excellent figure in front.

The “instagram celebrity“, he wore white glasses while covering the sun a little with one of his arms and it did not take long for his followers to react to his most recent publications, where he also thanked the entire organization in this new adventure.

Good trip organized by @viajeslili thank you very much !!!!, it can be seen in the description in which the “model” accompanied the two snapshots.

The one born on July 21, 1986, Livia Brito Pestana, appears in a second photo in which she brought her camera a little closer after appearing reclining in one of the comfortable seats that are usually placed near the pools and where she surely enjoyed the most of the beautiful sunny day.

It should be remembered that the star in productions such as “Abyss of Pas! On“(2012)” La Piloto “(2017-2018),” I love you, I love you “(2013-2014),” Italian girl is coming to get married “(2014-2015), among others, documented her trip to Xcaret Some days ago.

In one of his videos from Instagram, the “queen of tik tok“He showed himself from the airport with his partner, Mariano Martínez, who is also his personal trainer.

The also presenter of reality shows like “Dancing for a Dream“She enjoys sharing diverse content on the platforms, which has made her one of the most popular, adding more and more followers.

Apparently, the theater actress in works like “The Postman” has been able to overcome the scandals that in 2020 seem to destroy her career on the small screen.

However, the “film actress”, in productions such as “The Perfect Dictatorship” has been constantly close to all her admirers, whom she continues to inspire in terms of a healthy lifestyle, and amuse them with some choreography or adventures in other places.

Without a doubt, the beach is one of Livia Brito’s favorite places, who in the end accumulated 328, 441 likes in the publication, together with various comments.