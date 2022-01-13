Los Angeles Rams gets stronger… Bringing Eric Weddle out of retirement!

The team where Odell Beckham Jr shines will return the safety after a year of his retirement. How will it perform?

Los Angeles Rams begins to prepare for the 2022 edition of the Playoffs of the National Football League (NFL), Y before the loss of its starting safety Jordan Fuller, have decided to bring someone who already knows what it is to wear the colors of this shirt from retirement.

Eric Weddle will put on the Rams jersey again after two years to help the Los Angeles team in the postseason, as announced by his agent, David Carter, on Twitter this Wednesday, December 13. A hiring, without a doubt, rare, but that could be effective for those of Sean McVay.

Weddle originally retired in February 2020 after a thirteen-year career. Bolavip analyzes the hiring of the veteran, who will come out of retirement, so he can add depth to a sensitive position on one of the best teams during the NFL regular season.

What does Eric Weddle bring to the Los Angeles Rams?

A player who hasn’t played for two seasons won’t necessarily be on the pitch right away, especially because The Los Angeles Rams have Nick Scott at their disposal, who is the usual backup for the injured Jordan Fuller.

But, in any type of high-performance sports competition, the experience is what counts, and Weddle has plenty. Plus, he was a very productive safety in his prime, which, coincidentally, were the last few years of his career (split between the Baltimore Ravens and the Rams).